Klopp reveals the three-word message Jayden Danns told him ’50 times’ after Liverpool debut

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the three words that Jayden Danns said to him ’50 times’ following the teenager’s senior Liverpool debut on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old had never even been in a first-team matchday squad prior to the Luton game but was introduced in the closing minutes at Anfield with the Reds enjoying a comfortable lead.

Speaking to the media after the match, the manager expressed his delight at being able to give the young striker his first taste of senior football.

Klopp told reporters (via liverpoolfc.com): “I’m so happy that all the kids came on and played. Dannsy [Jayden Danns] said 50 times, ‘Thank you, boss!’ I’m so happy that I could give him that opportunity. The boys deserve it.”

READ MORE: ‘To be honest…’ – Jurgen Klopp shares Liverpool injury claim ahead of Carabao Cup final

READ MORE: (Video) Rio Ferdinand includes Liverpool trio among 12-man list of ‘world-class’ players

On a practical level, Danns’ introduction was little more than Klopp utilising one of his remaining substitutions to help see out Liverpool’s latest Premier League victory, but obviously the circumstances made it more than just a rudimentary late change.

Any youngster making their way through the academy ranks dreams of one day getting their chance with the first team, and the 18-year-old can now forever say that he’s played in a top-flight match for one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Of course, the striker will have his sights set on becoming a regular presence in the Reds’ line-up and emulating the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones in that regard, but every career journey starts with a small step.

Other, more pragmatic managers mightn’t have bowed to sentiment and given Danns his bow simply to hand him a debut, but it’s clear from Klopp’s post-match comments that he was only too happy to make the teenager’s dream come true when the circumstances were right.

The warm embrace between the pair after the final whistle also summed up the special bond that Liverpool’s boss has with his players, and why he’ll be sorely missed when he leaves at the end of the season.

At least the 18-year-old can always say that it was one of the greatest managers in the club’s history who entrusted him with a senior Reds debut.

#Ep102 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️