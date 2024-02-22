(Video) What Diaz did in front of the Kop after his goal will inspire Liverpool fans

It was a game that was much easier on paper than it was on the pitch and although the Reds secured a three-goal buffer and three points, it wasn’t until Luis Diaz’s goal that it felt like we had won the game.

After slotting the ball into the Kop end net, our No.7 wheeled off in celebration and a new angle on the club’s X account has now been shared.

It shows the winger screaming: “Vamos!” to our fans and the passion in his celebration should inspire us all to believe we can keep this run going.

We’ve got a great team that’s crippled by injuries but if we stick together, then anything can be achieved.

