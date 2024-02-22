(Video) Rob Edwards praises Anfield atmosphere; his players couldn’t ‘hear themselves think’

Jurgen Klopp asked Liverpool fans to provide a European atmosphere against Luton Town and if Rob Edwards’ post-match comments are anything to go by – we delivered.

Speaking after the match, the opposition manager said: “The players wouldn’t have been able to hear themselves think, nevermind trying to get information across to the players.”

It was a refreshingly honest appraisal from the 41-year-old and just goes to show the difference that supporters can make on a game.

If we fans and the players continue to work in tandem, there’s no reason why we can’t achieve all our dreams this season.

You can watch Edwards’ comments via @LutonTown on X:

Rob on the defeat at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/FLTtBBn4fo — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 21, 2024

