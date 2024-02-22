(Video) Wataru Endo turns into Iniesta with superb moment against Luton

Wataru Endo continues to impress with every appearance he makes for Liverpool and this was very much on show against Luton, with one moment in particular catching the eye.

Our No.3 picked the ball up in midfield, bypassed Cauley Woodrow with a lovely touch and lofted a ball into the box for Luis Diaz.

The pass was perfectly weighted and took out the entirety of Rob Edwards’ defence, unfortunately for us though the effort didn’t end up in the back of the net.

It’s great to see the confidence that the Japanese international is playing with and long may this continue for the Reds.

You can view the clip of Endo via @LFC on X:

