(Video) Rio Ferdinand includes Liverpool trio among 12-man list of ‘world-class’ players

Rio Ferdinand included three Liverpool players among a list of 12 male footballers currently operating at a ‘world-class’ level.

The former England defender caused a stir in recent days when claiming that Bukayo Saka isn’t yet worthy of that tag, and the topic was brought up on TNT Sports‘ coverage prior to Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Porto on Wednesday night.

A graphic was displayed showing the dozen players on whom the 45-year-old has conferred ‘world-class’ status, with Anfield trio Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah among those to be given that lofty billing.

Five Manchester City players were included among Ferdinand’s elite 12, along with two from Real Madrid and one each from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The list is sure to instigate plenty of debate among anyone who’s seen it, although the Liverpool trio who feature on it have all proven worthy of inclusion.

Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah can all legitimately lay claim to be considered among the best players in the world in their respective positions, with each of them a standard bearer for the Reds during the peak years of Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield reign.

You can view Ferdinand’s list of ‘world-class’ players in the clip below, via TNT Sports on YouTube: