(Video) Harvey Elliott proved last night that he makes things happen when given a chance

Harvey Elliott may not be one of the first names on the team sheet but with injuries to Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota at the moment the England youth international was handed a start on the right of our front three last night.

The first half performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side was one to forget with Luton leading 1-0 at half time through Chiedozie Ogbene’s header after 12 minutes.

A much improved showing during the second 45 brought four goals for the Reds, however, and meant they cruised to victory which extended their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Elliott was one of the players who helped inspire our comeback with his endless running and impressive creativity proving too much for the Luton players at L4.

He’s got a brilliant eye for a pass and always gives his all when in a red shirt.

He will be excited by the prospect of representing his boyhood club at Wembley this weekend – although he may drop to the bench with hopes of Nunez and Salah returning to fitness.

Check Elliott’s best bits from last night’s game below via @_wingplay on X:

Harvey Elliot vs Luton Townpic.twitter.com/6JyiOlStIp — 🧎🏽 (@_wingplay) February 22, 2024

