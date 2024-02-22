(Video) Carragher experienced almost every emotion imaginable during Liverpool’s win v Luton

You can take Jamie Carragher out of Liverpool, but you can’t take the Liverpool out of Jamie Carragher!

The Bootle icon was on Champions League punditry duty for American broadcaster CBS Sports on Wednesday night, but you wouldn’t have known it based on the close attention he was paying to his hometown club’s comeback win over Luton in the Premier League.

Like every Reds fan, the 46-year-old experienced highs and lows during the game at Anfield, from the concealed dismay at Chiedozie Ogbene’s opener for the visitors to literally dancing across the studio for both quickfire goals from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Carragher was even the brunt of a devious Micah Richards prank when he fell for the ex-Manchester City defender’s fake news that the Hatters had pulled it back to 2-2, with Luis Diaz’s goal for 3-1 greeted by a celebratory fist pump and a round of applause from the former Liverpool stalwart.

In amongst all that, we’re sure he had a Champions League game to analyse, but once you’ve been bitten by the Reds bug, it’s impossible not to be immersed in the emotional rollercoaster which comes with supporting this club!

You can view Carragher’s variety of reactions below, via @CBSSportsGolazo on X (formerly Twitter):