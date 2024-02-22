(Video) What Jayden Danns did before Elliott’s goal was special

Jayden Danns was the lucky man who could benefit from Liverpool’s injury problems and that meant he was handed a debut for the Reds at Anfield, on a dramatic evening.

With a minute of normal time remaining, the 18-year-old came onto the pitch and made an instant impact with his turn and pass that set Cody Gakpo through on goal.

For a player so young to make such an impressive impact was great and it seems like the future is bright for the attacker.

Let’s hope that this acts as a message to everyone in the academy that there are chances for anyone who deserves them.

You can view Danns’ turn and pass via @LFC on X:

The best possible way to mark 💯 appearances for your boyhood club… pic.twitter.com/pNXh0MzCnW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 22, 2024

