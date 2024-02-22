‘Turned this game upside down’ – Journo says one player in particular inspired LFC’s comeback last night

Liverpool were forced to work hard for their victory against Luton last night despite eventually running out as 4-1 winners at Anfield.

Next up for the Merseysiders is a trip to Wembley on Sunday for the Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea.

Conor Bradley will be excited about the prospect of making his first appearance at the national stadium and it was the 20-year-old who inspired the Reds to turn things around during the second half last night.

The Daily Mail’s Dominic King, via his page on X, noted that the Northern Irishman ‘turned the game upside down’ in the second half.

Conor Bradley has turned this game upside down. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 21, 2024

Chiedozie Ogbene fired the hosts in front after just 12 minutes and the Hatters held out until half-time with their 1-0 lead still intact.

Jurgen Klopp’s half time team-talk worked a treat, however, with Liverpool performing superbly in the second half to score four goals and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Luton boss Rob Edwards was full of admiration for the Anfield atmosphere and admitted his side simply couldn’t cope with the quality of the 19-time league winners.

Bradley has been exceptional since breaking into the side in January and Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a real challenge to get back into the XI when he’s back fit!

