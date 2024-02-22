(Video) “Wasn’t exactly Barcelona”: Klopp criticised for Luton celebrations at Anfield

Liverpool fans went from despair to jubilation against Luton Town and to do so with a side that was so depleted was amazing, something Jurgen Klopp wanted to ensure we all celebrated.

At full-time the boss performed his fist pump celebration to all four sides of the stadium, something Jim White wasn’t best pleased with.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the host said: “Jurgen fist pumping all four sides of Anfield but this was Luton Town coming to play them at Anfield… wasn’t exactly Barcelona though, was it?”

As we enter the final days of the German’s reign, whilst still in four competitions and sat top of the league with huge injury problems – this is the time to pull off these celebrations.

You can watch White’s comments on Klopp via @talkSPORT on X:

😅 𝗝𝗶𝗺: “It was Luton Town, not Barcelona!” 🙄 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗼𝗻: “So what?! He’s got 7 more games!” White & Jordan CLASH over Jurgen Klopp’s celebrations at Anfield, after #LFC beat Luton. pic.twitter.com/APEeRxPajQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 22, 2024

