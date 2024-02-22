(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Premier League winners’ medal will excite Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans have dreams of winning four trophies this season but if we had to pick just one piece of silverware, it would comfortably be the Premier League title and Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the ultimate success.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said: “A silver medal is fine, but I prefer golden. The Premier League is the most special medal that I have.”

It’s great to see that our past title success holds pride of place in the German’s heart as his greatest achievement but it would be rude to stop at one.

Clinching the ultimate glory and celebrating at Anfield seems like the fairytale ending he truly deserves.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the Premier League via @SkySportsPL on X:

"The Premier League medal is the most special medal" 🥇 Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't mind silver, but he wants that gold 😍 pic.twitter.com/jctqjV8R31 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2024

