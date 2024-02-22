(Video) Ibrahima Konate had a message for his Liverpool teammates after Reds’ win over Luton

If you’re looking for a snippet which shows the mentality of the current Liverpool squad, one clip of Ibrahima Konate just after the win over Luton last night provides it.

The Reds were staring at potential ruin at half-time when trailing 1-0 and deprived of several key players through injury, but those who did feature at Anfield rallied in the second half with a scintillating performance to turn the interval deficit into an eventual 4-1 victory.

The Frenchman was an unused substitute on the night but he still rallied the troops as they made their way back to the home dressing room a few minutes after the final whistle.

In a clip shared by Liverpool’s official social media channels, Konate can be heard telling his teammates: “Well done guys. You know what we want now.”

The message from Ibou was clear – job done against Luton, now park it and go again for the next game, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and the chance to complete the first leg of a potential quadruple.

The mentality monsters are well and truly alive!

You can see the clip of Konate below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):