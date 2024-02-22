‘Our very own Harry Kane’ – Plenty of Liverpool fans are already swooning over Jayden Danns

Liverpool fans have a new starlet to adore after the 4-1 win over Luton on Wednesday night, a match that Jayden Danns will never forget.

The 18-year-old was introduced off the bench in the closing minutes for his first-team debut, having never been included in a senior matchday squad prior to that game (Transfermarkt).

Hardcore Reds supporters will already have been familiar with the teenager, though, due to his phenomenal goalscoring exploits in the underage ranks, netting 16 times in as many appearances at youth team level this season (Transfermarkt).

While Dans was only on the pitch for long enough to take four touches and complete two passes, many Liverpool fans still saw sufficient evidence to draw comparisons with a certain Harry Kane, who’s netted almost 400 times in his senior club and international career (Transfermarkt).

Check out these glowing comparisons from some Reds supporters on X (formerly Twitter):

