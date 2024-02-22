(Video) Liverpool fans will fear further injury blow as 20-year-old spotted limping at Anfield

Our match against Luton Town was made all the more remarkable given the context of an injury crisis and though we got all three points, this hell may not be about to end.

During our game with Rob Edwards’ side, one supporter in the crowd captured Harvey Elliott and it’s safe to say he look knackered.

The way in which the 20-year-old was limping could be enough to worry many but let’s hope it’s purely exhaustion and not any fitness concern.

With a trip to Wembley on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will be wrapping his whole side in cotton wool and praying for no further selection issues.

You can view the video of Elliott via @asim_lfc on X:

Did Jürgen mention anything regarding Harvey after the game? Looked ok after the 90 but you never know with us 😩#LFC pic.twitter.com/9Y1w1StZfF — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) February 22, 2024

