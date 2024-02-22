(Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s man of the match performance against Luton was special

It was a night to remember as Liverpool rallied against injuries and pulled off a heroic performance, with Alexis Mac Allister being one of the standout players in our side.

Voted by supporters on the club’s X account as the man of the match, highlights have now been shared of the midfielder’s performance.

Following up a goal against Brentford with two assists at Anfield, when we needed big players to step up – the World Cup winner delivered.

Let’s hope this form continues into Wembley, when the Reds look to claim our first piece of silverware this season.

You can watch Mac Allister’s highlights via @KoleTaunya31438 on X:

