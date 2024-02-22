Darwin Nunez and Adrian leave adorable comments on Luis Diaz’s post-Luton Instagram post

Luis Diaz was feeling the love from a few of his Liverpool teammates on Instagram following the 4-1 win over Luton on Wednesday night.

The Colombian netted his team’s third goal – and his 10th of the season – with one of 10 shots that he took against the Hatters (Sofascore), his persistence eventually paying off in the 71st minute.

After the match, the 27-year-old took to the social media platform with a series of images from the game and the caption ‘Big battle today ❤️’.

His fellow Spanish speakers Darwin Nunez and Adrian both left replies in their native tongue, with the Uruguay striker posting ‘Come on Luchito, I love you a lot 🔥’ and the Spanish goalkeeper commenting ‘Quality quality little brother 😘 🙌🏻’.

Like Liverpool as a whole, Diaz endured a very frustrating first half last night, taking six shots without any joy, but he never let his head drop, continuing to torment the Luton defence after half-time and eventually getting his just reward.

Jurgen Klopp would’ve been looking to the 27-year-old to come good, in the absence of injured forwards Nunez, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota, and the Colombian duly answered the call by grabbing the goal which took him into double figures for the campaign.

The Reds’ number 7 has quietly slipped into a fine run of form, with three goals and three assists in his last five league appearances, and five goals across all competitions since the start of 2024 (Transfermarkt).

It’s a sign of Liverpool’s strength in depth that, even with their three most prolific players unavailable, they still have the firepower to blast their way to victory and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

