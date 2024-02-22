‘I take it back’ – PL striker hands out ‘public apology’ to Liverpool following ‘deluded’ comments

One Premier League striker has handed out a ‘public apology’ to Liverpool fans and players after previously claiming that his side would finish above the Reds this season.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson both host the Footballer’s Football podcast and the former is known for making some interesting comments while behind the mic.

As well as suggesting at the start of the season that the Hammers would finish above the Reds he’s also admitted that he doesn’t want Jurgen Klopp’s side to win the league.

We’re not sure what his issue is with Liverpool but the 33-year-old has at least admitted he was ‘obviously deluded’ when making his previous comments.

“Before we move forwards I have got something to say,” he told his podcast (via Liverpool ECHO). “At the beginning of the season I said a comment.

“It was a bit wild. It was very wild. I said that there was a possibility that West Ham could finish above Liverpool this year. I’m not going to lie, I said it was my chest.

“They weren’t gelling at all together, I believed we were going to be sixth or seventh. There was so many stats about Klopp having seven or eight years and then having a blip, it was one of those things.

“I was obviously deluded at the time. So I am going to have to hand out a public apology to the Liverpool fans and the Liverpool players. I take it back.”

Liverpool, who currently lead the way in the Premier League table, are a whopping 24 points clear of ninth-placed West Ham at the moment.

The Hammers are without a win in their last eight games (across all competitions) so it appears that Antonio needs to start focussing on his performances on the pitch rather than all of his talk off it.

We’re not really too fussed about what those not involved with the club have to say about the side but we’re proving the Jamaica international wrong at the moment.

We have the chance to pick up our first trophy of the season on Sunday when we face Chelsea at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final and we’re also continuing to challenge on the three other fronts this term.

