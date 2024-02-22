Contact made: Sky reporter drops update on Liverpool manager search with hopeful hint for Reds fans

A leading German football reporter has claimed that Liverpool have reached out to a Bundesliga club in their search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor as Reds manager.

Xabi Alonso has been the firm favourite to take over at Anfield in the summer, although Bayern Munich also have the Bayer Leverkusen boss in their sights as they seek a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Florian Plettenberg outlined that both clubs have contacted the 42-year-old’s current employers, posting: “Liverpool have also already contacted the management of Xabi Alonso! Just like Bayern! If Alonso leaves Leverkusen in the summer, it’s currently a race between Liverpool and Bayern.”

The Sky Sports reporter then teased a hint which could offer hope to Reds fans, stating: “At Bayern, they know it will be very difficult to get Alonso. But he remains the absolute desired replacement for Tuchel – as reported!”

Alonso has publicly distanced himself from speculation regarding his managerial future, reaffirming his commitment to Leverkusen in the wake of the interest from two of his former clubs as a player.

With the 42-year-old having led his current side from 17th in the Bundesliga when he took the reins in October 2022, to an eight-point lead at the summit now, it isn’t hard to see why two European giants who’ve been continental champions six times each would want him as their next manager.

The Spaniard is bound to be flattered by the interest from Liverpool and Bayern, but at the same time he must be determined not to let anything distract him in Leverkusen’s bid for a first-ever league title.

Plettenberg’s assertion that it’d be ‘very difficult’ for the Munich outfit to land Alonso may offer renewed hope to Reds fans that the coach would opt for Anfield over the Allianz Arena if it boils down to a straight choice between the two.

Only the 42-year-old himself can eventually answer the question that so many are asking in England and Germany right now – where will he be managing at the start of next season?

