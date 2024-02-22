(Video) What Rob Edwards told Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool manager’s hug with Jayden Danns

There was a heartwarming exchange between Rob Edwards, Jurgen Klopp and Jayden Danns after the final whistle of Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Luton on Wednesday night.

It was a landmark occasion for the 18-year-old, who was introduced off the bench in the closing minutes to make his senior Reds debut, having never been involved in a first-team matchday squad prior to the fixture.

The teenager earned a warm embrace from his manager shortly after the match ended, and when the Hatters boss spotted the pair, he couldn’t help but walk over towards them.

At that point, Edwards told Klopp with a beaming smile: “I played against his dad!”, a reference to former Birmingham and Crystal Palace midfielder Neil Danns. The fact seemed to amuse the Liverpool manager, who burst into laughter.

It was a lovely moment on a night when the injury-plagued Reds underlined their Premier League title credentials and a talented 18-year-old took his first tentative steps in a senior career which’ll hopefully yield plenty of success.

You can view the clip of Edwards, Klopp and Danns below, via @SenneH1990 on X (formerly Twitter):