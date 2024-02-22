(Video) Ryan Gravenberch reminded supporters what he brings to Klopp’s side with strong showing v Luton

Ryan Gravenberch was handed a chance from the start against Luton on Wednesday night and the Dutchman didn’t disappoint with a strong performance in the middle of the park.

With injuries to a number of our midfielders at the moment it’s likely that our No.38 will retain his spot in the starting XI for Sunday’s cup final at Wembley and he reminded supporters of what he can offer when at his best.

During our 4-1 defeat of the Hatters the 21-year-old threw in a lively performance and he’ll be excited by the prospect of representing the Reds at Wembley this weekend.

His ability to drive forward with his powerful dribbles from midfield and tendency to beat his man with a clever shimmy or drop of the shoulder is a joy to watch.

He also has a great eye for a pass and deserved the standing ovation he received from those inside Anfield when he was replaced by Bobby Clark with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Check the former Bayern Munich man’s best bits below via @TheRedmenTV on X: