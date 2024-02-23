‘We’ve been studying’ – Academy director estimates the current value of Liverpool’s Academy players

Liverpool’s Academy director Alex Inglethorpe has provided an estimation on the current value of the club’s Academy players.

A number of Reds youngsters have been handed first team outings during Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club and Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat of Luton Town at Anfield saw Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah included in the starting XI while Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns were all introduced from the bench.

The Academy staff deserve credit for their ability to continue to produce top young talents with the knowledge that our German tactician is not afraid to give the kids a chance if they’re good enough.

Inglethorpe, during an interview with the Telegraph (via @AnfieldSector on X), has estimated that there’s currently ‘about £300 million’ worth of talent at the Academy.

Academy Director Alex Inglethorpe: "We’ve been studying it and we estimate there is about £300 million of academy talent in this building." pic.twitter.com/h0lCFKg1Zu — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) February 23, 2024

Huge credit must go to Inglethorpe and Co. because every time a youngster is given a chance at senior level they look extremely comfortable.

Implementing certain rules around the Academy, such as restricting the engine size of players’ vehicles to 1.3 litres, helps ensure players remain grounded and stay focused on their football rather than materialistic things.

There’s a great feeling around the club at the moment and long may that continue.

Klopp hasn’t had much luck with injuries of late so we’re going to need the Academy players to continue to step up between now and the end of the season.

