‘Friend’ of Xabi Alonso weighs in on next move amid Liverpool & Bayern links

Guillem Balague has shared some insight into Xabi Alonso’s mindset amid links to the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool and Bayern Munich head coach roles.

The reliable reporter warned that any news of a decision on the Spaniard’s part would be unlikely to come directly from the source.

“I would call myself a friend of his. We’ve been out a few times and helped each other through the years, especially as a player in Liverpool,” the BBC Sport columnist told BBC 5 Live Sport.

“But, when he was whistled twice by Real Madrid in pre-season [2014], I was told he was going to Bayern Munich.

“I rang him and said, ‘Are you?’ ‘No absolutely not. I’m definitely not going to Bayern Munich’.

“Which he did the next day… I’ll never forget. It’s a lesson! He doesn’t give anything away. So it won’t be through him that we hear what he does next.”

The 42-year-old is enjoying a successful season with Bayer Leverkusen thus far, having guided the outfit to the top of the league table.

READ MORE: ‘Still the favourite’: Jan Aage Fjortoft weighs in on Liverpool-Alonso-Bayern triangle

READ MORE: ‘Madness’: Michael Owen says 24-y/o Liverpool player did something ‘insane’ v Brentford

What are the rest of the press saying?

From a Liverpool point of view, our position is clear: Xabi Alonso is a frontrunner despite the club being keen to first source a sporting director to replace Jorg Schmadtke.

Some reports in Germany appear to suggest that Bayern have taken the lead in the race for one of Europe’s top young managers.

"At this stage, Xabi Alonso is more willing to join Bayern Munich instead of joining Liverpool" Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg on the future of Xabi Alonso. pic.twitter.com/ZDXnArp5V9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 21, 2024

Florian Plettenberg’s view and information on the matter has been disputed, with Jan Aage Fjortoft proving an alternative understanding.

I don’t agree with @Plettigoal At this time I think Alonso‘s priorities are: 1. Leverkusen

2. Liverpool

3. Bayern Munich https://t.co/fvE0RgUCBw — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 21, 2024

As far as we’re concerned: This race is far from having concluded ahead of the summer window.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!