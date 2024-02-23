Surprise managerial candidate ranked superior to Alonso & De Zerbi as Klopp successor

Liverpool will be turning to the data to help them in their quest to find a Jurgen Klopp successor.

A fool’s errand, one might suggest, given the calibre of the man being replaced this summer.

Nonetheless, Cartaret Analytics (via BBC Sport) have gone through the available metrics to rank a number of candidates linked with the job in question.

Nagelsmann a surprise contender?

Ruben Amorim Julian Nagelsmann Thomas Tuchel Ange Postecoglou Xabi Alonso Roberto De Zerbi

Intriguingly, according to the results of Cartaret’s investigation, Julian Nagelsmann would be less of a risk for Liverpool as a managerial signing compared to Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.

Admittedly, the German has a larger pool of managerial games to dive into than football’s coming man.

On that basis, we might be better advised to go for one of the likes of the former Bayern boss or Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim.

Though, we’d imagine that our data department will be going into even greater detail behind the scenes before finalising one of the toughest decisions in the club’s history.

