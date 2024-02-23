(Video) ‘Massive game’ – Carragher explains how League Cup success can ‘boost’ Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has explained that a win for Liverpool in Sunday’s League Cup final can ‘boost’ the Reds towards more silverware this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still challenging on all four fronts this term and have an opportunity to pick up their first bit of silverware this season when they take on Chelsea at Wembley this weekend.

It’s a repeat of the 2022 League Cup final which the Reds eventually won on penalties after the game ended goalless after 120 minutes in the capital.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool Journo may have spotted huge double injury boost at AXA Training Centre today

Our former No.23 has explained that the clash with Mauricio Pochettino’s side is ‘massive’ and believes a win takes a bit of pressure off the Reds with every game between now and the end of the season being a huge one.

Klopp is calling it a day on Merseyside at the end of the current campaign so the German will want to go out on the highest of highs.

Success at Wembley can be the start of a magical few months so let’s hope the lads can get the job done.

Check the Scouser speaking below to @TheRedmenTV via their account on X: