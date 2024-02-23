‘The energy he provides’ – Jamie Carragher impressed by Liverpool substitute against Luton

Jamie Carragher was blown away by the energy Andy Robertson provided when he was introduced from the bench against Luton Town on Wednesday night.

The Reds were forced to come from behind against the Hatters to record a 4-1 victory and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Robertson entered the fray with the scoreline at 2-1 after 68 minutes and helped Liverpool extend their lead with his endless pressing and energy up and down the left flank.

“It was brilliant from Andy Robertson, he came on and look at that energy he provides,” said Carragher on CBS Sports after the victory over Luton Town (via HITC).

“He wins it, typical Klopp football if you like and finally Luis Diaz does what he should have done earlier in the first half.

“Then a few youngsters came on, but look at Andy Robertson again. He loses the ball and wins it back. This is at 3-1. They are not trying to conserve energy and it’s a great finish from Harvey Elliott.”

Robertson is likely to return to the starting XI for Sunday’s cup final at Wembley and we’ll need more of the same from our No.26 if we’re to come out on top.

He’s become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the country in recent years and joined Trent Alexander-Arnold on 58 assists after setting up Luis Diaz on Wednesday night – a joint record with the Scouser for the most assists in history by a Premier League defender.

It was impressive to see the Scotsman still had the hunger and desire to press and win the ball back even in the latter stages of the game and that’s one of the main reasons why he’s adored by Kopites and his name often rings around the ground.

He’ll be hoping to add another trophy to his collection this weekend – let’s hope we can come out on top!

