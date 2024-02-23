‘Insane’ Liverpool player could have been sold last summer had Chelsea’s transfer hip shot paid off

The idea of Darwin Nunez being at any other club than Liverpool right now seems fanciful at best.

Paul Joyce reports for the Times, however, that Chelsea tried their luck for the Uruguayan in the summer.

The Blues are said to have seen an opportunity of sorts amid speculation that the Reds could offload the striker after an inconsistent first season.

READ MORE: ‘Friend’ of Xabi Alonso weighs in on next move amid Liverpool & Bayern links

READ MORE: ‘Still the favourite’: Jan Aage Fjortoft weighs in on Liverpool-Alonso-Bayern triangle

Not on your life

A potential loan-swap deal for Joao Felix is said to have been mooted. Liverpool, however, gave Chelsea sporting director Paul Winstanley no encouragement on the matter, making clear their intention to keep Nunez.

Rightly so, you’d have to say, given the terrific form he’s currently enjoying.

The former Penarol hitman – who’s chipped goal against Brentford was described as ‘insane’ by Michael Owen (Daily Mail) – has 24 goal contributions in 37 games.

Our No.9 has become an integral part of the squad and we quite simply couldn’t imagine life without him!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!