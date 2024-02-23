(Video) Liverpool fans will have definitely missed adorable Jurgen Klopp detail during Luton win

It’s not going to be the same without Jurgen Klopp at the helm of Liverpool Football Club, that’s for certain.

The German was in full fist-pumping delight mode after his side secured another three points in the league with a performance to savour against Luton Town.

One detail that may have gone missing, however, during the 90 minutes was the adorable nickname scribbled on the manager’s water bottle, as spotted ahead of the second-half.

He’ll always be the ‘boss’ in our eyes.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel: