(Video) Watch how Jurgen Klopp reacted on LFC bench to Harvey Elliott goal

Liverpool were presented with something of a banana-skin of a fixture against Luton Town midweek.

Despite the threat of dropping points and handing Arsenal and Manchester an in in the title race, the Merseysiders rallied to secure an impressive 4-1 victory at a raucous Anfield.

Harvey Elliott played a massive part in the second-half comeback with the final goal of the game. He earned his manager’s delight after striking the net, with Jurgen Klopp turning, arms raised, to bask in the delight of his bench and the main stand.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel: