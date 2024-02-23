(Video) Liverpool Journo may have spotted huge double injury boost at AXA Training Centre today

Pep Lijnders revealed in his press conference earlier today that Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final clash with Chelsea.

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones are just some of the players to have already been ruled out but journalist Neil Jones may have spotted some positive injury news at the AXA Training Centre today.

Liverpool uploaded a video to their official X account this afternoon showing a number of players entering the training ground and preparing for their respective sessions.

Salah and Nunez were both spotted in training gear, potentially suggesting they’re in line to feature at Wembley, while Dominik Szoboszlai was nowhere to be seen.

Darwin and Salah both here. What to read into that, I'm not sure, but it's certainly more promising than if they weren't! #LFC 🔴 https://t.co/9YuAzYJyM4 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 23, 2024

It’s certainly positive to see the pair at the AXA today – especially in training gear.

They both were excluded from the match day squad for our defeat of Luton on Wednesday night but there’s hope that that decision was precautionary with the cup final approaching on Sunday.

Salah and Nunez have 53 goal contributions between them this term so it doesn’t take a scientist to realise that they’re vitally important players.

They help stretch the opposition and offer us a proper outlet at the top end of the pitch.

Klopp and Co. can take hope from our victory over Luton with all three of his makeshift attacking trio finding the back of the net but you can’t help but feel that having our No. 9 and No. 11 available on Sunday improves our chances of winning our 10th League Cup.

