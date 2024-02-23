‘Have to be ready’ – Jurgen Klopp reacts to being drawn against Sparta Prague in Europa League

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to today’s Europa League last 16 draw which saw Liverpool drawn against Czech outfit Sparta Prague.

The two sides last met in the same competition back during the 2010/11 campaign with Dirk Kuyt’s late strike in the second leg enough to separate the two sides.

Both Liverpool and Sparta currently top their respective leagues meaning we appear all set for a tasty encounter next month – the Reds travel to the Czech capital on March 7 before the return fixture at Anfield a week later.

Klopp knows his side will have to be at their best to progress through to the next round but is aware that his side must first overcome three huge games across three different competitions before the first leg against Sparta.

“The first thing to say is that at this stage of European competition it makes sense to expect a proper test and this is what we have got,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com following the draw.

“Sparta Prague earned their place in the last 16 with a sensational game and result against Galatasaray. I have no doubt it was a special night for them and now they will want to continue their run.

“There is not too much time before we meet, but hopefully we can arrive there in a good condition because that is exactly what we will need.

“The Czech league tells us what a good season Sparta are having – I am pretty sure they have lost only once – so we will have to be ready.

“There is a lot of football to be played before then, of course, and we will take each game as it comes, but in the back of our minds we will also know that we have another exciting Europa League tie to look forward to.”

Liverpool are strong favourites to win the Europa League this season but there are some quality sides in the competition including Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Roma and AC Milan.

We’ll need to be at our absolute best if we’re to go all the way and succeed in Dublin in the summer and we’ll need a lot of luck with injuries – especially if we’re to taste success in the FA Cup and Premier League too.

Overcoming Sparta is our next task in Europe’s secondary club competition but we’ve got some huge games before then – including Sunday’s League Cup final with Chelsea.

