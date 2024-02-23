Pep Lijnders confirms status of Nunez, Salah & Szoboszlai for Chelsea cup final

Pep Lijnders has confirmed that there are no guarantees yet over Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez’s availability for the Carabao Cup final.

The Dutchman’s pre-match presser comments were relayed on X by Liverpool.com editor Matt Addison.

🔴 Pep Lijnders on #LFC injury latest before Chelsea: “Dom, Darwin and Mo we really have to see. At the last minute, we have to check if they can be there.” — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) February 23, 2024

The Merseysiders are set to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side in a repeat of the 2022 League Cup final.

Trust in the squad depth

Liverpool fans and commentators alike – not to mention the coaching staff – will have had their confidence buoyed by the sight of a makeshift frontline all grabbing a goal apiece against Luton Town.

That said, having at least one of the aforementioned trio available for the weekend’s cup clash would significantly improve our chances of lifting a first piece of major silverware this season.

It goes without saying that the tie will come too soon for the likes of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

“And all the others, we know it’s longer. Ali has a muscle injury. Trent, LCL. Jota, medial ligament, MCL. Curtis [has] a high ankle sprain. They will be longer out,” Lijnders told reporters (as relayed by the club’s official website). “Curtis is probably the first one [to come back] around the international break. All the others will be after the international break.”

