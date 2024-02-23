(Video) ‘We knew in the summer’ – Lijnders explains decision to follow Klopp out of Liverpool

News Videos
Posted by

Pep Lijnders has revealed that he knew in the summer that his and Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool was coming to an end.

The Dutchman, who currently acts as the club’s assistant manager and spoke to the press this morning ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final with Chelsea, will follow Klopp out of the club in the summer.

The 41-year-old admitted that his heart was willing him to remain on Merseyside but his ‘respect’ for the former Borussia Dortmund boss meant it felt right to ‘end the project together’ at the end of the current campaign.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve been studying’ – Academy director estimates the current value of Liverpool’s Academy players

Lijnders didn’t want to speak too much about himself with our clash at Wembley just 48 hours away but he offered a brief explanation of his decision.

The former PSV Eindhoven coach explained that he’s ‘excited’ by the prospect of becoming a manager while insisting that the summer is the right time for Liverpool to find new coaches with new ideas.

Check Klopp’s right-hand man speaking below via @SkySportsNews on X:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!

More Stories Liverpool Pep Lijnders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *