(Video) ‘We knew in the summer’ – Lijnders explains decision to follow Klopp out of Liverpool

Pep Lijnders has revealed that he knew in the summer that his and Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool was coming to an end.

The Dutchman, who currently acts as the club’s assistant manager and spoke to the press this morning ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final with Chelsea, will follow Klopp out of the club in the summer.

The 41-year-old admitted that his heart was willing him to remain on Merseyside but his ‘respect’ for the former Borussia Dortmund boss meant it felt right to ‘end the project together’ at the end of the current campaign.

Lijnders didn’t want to speak too much about himself with our clash at Wembley just 48 hours away but he offered a brief explanation of his decision.

The former PSV Eindhoven coach explained that he’s ‘excited’ by the prospect of becoming a manager while insisting that the summer is the right time for Liverpool to find new coaches with new ideas.

