The interesting ‘clause’ introduced at Liverpool’s Academy to help keep the club’s youngsters grounded

Since Jurgen Klopp took charge of the club in 2015 a number of players have progressed through the ranks at the club from Academy level to the first team squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Bradley are just a few of those to have proved they’ve got what it takes to perform at senior level and a lot of credit must go to the Academy coaches and staff at the AXA Training Centre.

Alex Inglethorpe is the current Academy director and in an interview with the Telegraph (relayed by @AnfieldSector on X) he’s revealed that a ‘car clause’ has been introduced at the Academy to help keep the club’s youngsters grounded.

[📰] NEW: At Liverpool's academy a ‘car clause’ has been introduced limiting engine sizes to 1.3 litres, a warning of the dangers of too much, too soon. [@TeleFootball] pic.twitter.com/oN98uNOd35 — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) February 23, 2024

Despite their tender age the Academy players are still on healthy salaries but the club are keen to ensure the youngsters don’t get too big for their boots.

Engine sizes for vehicles being drove by Academy players cannot surpass 1.3 litres – a rule introduced by Inglethorpe and his staff.

It may seem silly but it’s a brilliant way to ensure players remain focussed on their playing career rather than some of the materialistic things which can take over when earning good money.

The Academy staff are doing a brilliant job and it’s been shown right throughout Klopp’s tenure at the club that he’s not afraid to give the kids a chance.

Bobby Clark (19), James McConnell (19), Jayden Danns (18), Conor Bradley (20) and Jarell Quansah (21) all featured during the win over Luton on Wednesday night – largely as a result of injuries to more senior players – but if you work hard at the Academy you will be rewarded!

