BREAKING: Liverpool get Sparta Prague in the Europa League Round of 16

Liverpool are set to take on Sparta Prague in the Europa League Round of 16, as was revealed on Uefa.com.

The Merseysiders remain on track to potentially lift all four trophies on offer this term, with a first piece of silverware up for grabs at the weekend in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds were a seeded pick having topped a group in Europe also containing Royal Union Saint Gilloise, Toulouse and LASK.

READ MORE: Surprise managerial candidate ranked superior to Alonso & De Zerbi as Klopp successor

READ MORE: ‘Friend’ of Xabi Alonso weighs in on next move amid Liverpool & Bayern links

Liverpool have met Sparta before

The Merseysiders’ last meeting with Sparta Prague also came in the Europa League.

Fans may remember Kenny Dalglish’s ill-fated campaign in Europe’s second-tier competition, with the three-time winners progressing past the Czech outfit courtesy of a 1-0 score on aggregate.

We were sadly dumped out of the Round of 16 by the same scoreline thanks to Portuguese side Braga.

Realistically, of course, with the comparative talent available in this squad, Jurgen Klopp’s men should have designs on reaching the final in Dublin.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!