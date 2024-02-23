‘So good’ – Pundit raves over ‘consistent’ Liverpool ace who’s back to his best this season

John Hartson has claimed one Liverpool player in particular has ‘been terrific’ all season and believes the Reds ace is the best in the world in his respective position.

The 48-year-old was speaking following Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat of Luton at Anfield on Wednesday night in which our No.4 dragged the Reds level early in the second half with a bullet header before three more strikes earned Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points.

The Netherlands international does look like he’s back to his best this term and he’ll be hoping to lift his first trophy as Liverpool captain on Sunday when the Merseysiders take on Chelsea at Wembley in the League Cup final.

“He’s been terrific again all season,” Hartson told Premier League Productions (via The Boot Room). “Tonight at 1-0 down they didn’t feel sorry for themselves, they knew they’d come back. A good captain’s performance, we always say this about him, he’s so consistent, he’s so good, I would put him up there with if not the best centre-back in the world.”

Van Dijk has been back to his dominant best this season at the heart of his defence and has looked revitalised since being handed the armband in the summer.

He’s now 32 years of age and one of the most experienced members of Klopp’s squad.

He’s leading by example and is keen to ensure the standards remain high at the club as we continue to challenge on all four fronts this term.

Many feared that the former Southampton man’s best days had been and gone following the serious knee injury he sustained a few years ago but he’s continuing to prove many people wrong.

Let’s hope he’s lifting the League Cup under the arch this weekend!

