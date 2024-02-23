Former Bayern boss has just told Xabi Alonso why he should opt for Liverpool switch over Munich

Xabi Alonso has been told why he should opt for a move to Liverpool at the end of the season rather than Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard is enjoying a brilliant campaign in charge of Bayer Leverkusen with his side currently eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and through to the knockout stages of the Europa League having won all six of their group games.

The 42-year-old has insisted he’s happy at Leverkusen but with Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and Thomas Tuchel moving on from Bayern in the summer too, Alonso has been linked with both of those jobs.

Former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has warned our former No.14, however, that he won’t get as much time to succeed at the Allianz Arena than he might at Anfield.

Speaking to German news outlet Der Speigel (via Sport Bible), Nagelsmann said: “I was signed by Bayern with the proviso that I would change things.

“There are clubs that give you time. Jürgen Klopp was at Liverpool for five years before he became champion there for the first time. Pep Guardiola only won the Champions League title with Manchester City after seven years. The coaches at Bayern Munich don’t get as much time to develop something.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Massive game’ – Carragher explains how League Cup success can ‘boost’ Liverpool

Due to the financial superiority that Bayern hold over their Bundesliga rivals silverware is demanded at the club no matter how long you’ve been in the hot seat.

They’ve won the last 11 Bundesliga titles but have work to do if they’re to retain their crown this time around.

Alonso is doing a brilliant job on a shoestring budget compared to what he’d have at Bayern and Liverpool and that’s one of the main reasons why he’s the leading candidate for both of those managerial roles when they become vacant in the summer.

Liverpool’s owners and supporters will also demand success, but it will be a lot different for the Spaniard if he was to opt for a move to the Merseysiders.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are the favourites year upon year due to the endless financial backing from their Middle-eastern owners and Klopp has therefore performed miracles to win every major trophy possible on Merseyside and to regularly challenge the Sky Blues during his tenure.

It remains to be seen what decision Alonso will make at the end of the season – he may decide to remain at Leverkusen – but he’s been warned about succeeding Tuchel in Munich.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!