Liverpool could have to pay £17m+ to land preferred alternative to Alonso; Chelsea were after him

Liverpool may have to dig deep into their pockets to recruit one managerial alternative to Xabi Alonso, if the Bayer Leverkusen boss turns down the Anfield job.

According to TEAMtalk, the 42-year-old could snub any advances from the Reds in favour of remaining in Germany, where his family are believed to be happy and settled, and with the Spaniard seemingly reluctant to take on the unenviable task of being Jurgen Klopp’s immediate successor.

If LFC can’t lure their former midfielder, their next preferred options is thought to be Ruben Amorim, who’s ‘enormously appreciated’ by FSG and held talks with Chelsea last summer before the west Londoners ultimately hired Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the 39-year-old won’t come cheap, with this report indicating that Liverpool would have to pay a release clause – which becomes active at the end of this season – of €20m (£17.1m) for the Sporting Lisbon manager, whose current contract runs to 2026.

For many Liverpool fans, anyone other than Alonso may feel like an anti-climax when it comes to appointing Klopp’s successor. However, if the Leverkusen boss is unattainable or doesn’t want the Reds job, we could do a lot worse than Amorim.

Despite only turning 39 last month, he’s already taken charge of more than 200 senior club matches, 195 of which have been with Sporting, who he guided to a first league title in 19 years in his first full season in charge (Transfermarkt).

They’re currently on track to repeat the feat his season, sitting top on goal difference ahead of arch-rivals Benfica and boasting a game in hand, while they could come up against LFC in the near future if both sides progress beyond the Europa League round of 16 and are subsequently paired together.

Amorim would appear to be closely aligned to Klopp in some tactical aspects, with the Portuguese coach known for instilling high defensive line, relentless pressing and a preference for building play out from the back, as well as giving his full-backs licence to surge up the pitch (Football Coin).

If Alonso can’t be swayed by Liverpool, then the £17.1m release clause for his Sporting counterpart could be an expense worth making in order to land one of the brightest young coaches in European football.

