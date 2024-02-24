(Video) Fans may have missed Diaz and Bradley copying Klopp’s fist pumps

In what was a hard-earned victory over Luton Town, Jurgen Klopp was in the mood to celebrate and that led to a trademark fist pump celebration but with a difference.

Not only did the German salute all four sides of the stadium but he was also joined by two of his players in the post-match ritual.

Both Luis Diaz and Conor Bradley can be seen in the background copying their boss and it’s great to watch.

As we edge closer to the end of the 56-year-old’s Anfield story, let’s hope his celebrations keep on coming.

You can watch Klopp, Diaz and Bradley’s fist pumps (from 13:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

