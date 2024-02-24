Vice-chairman insists club will ‘have to consider’ offers for Liverpool-linked ‘sensation’

Liverpool have reportedly been given a boost to their hopes of signing a player who’s been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

According to Football Insider, Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan has said that the west London club will ‘have to consider’ reasonable offers for Joao Palhinha, having admitted that there’s a ‘huge market’ for the midfielder.

The Cottagers accept that the 28-year-old – on whom they’ve placed a price tag of £50m-£60m – is set to be in demand during the summer transfer window, having attracted interest from the Reds, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: ‘Lucky goals’ – Ex-Everton striker takes aim at Mo Salah in baffling rant about Liverpool legend

READ MORE: ‘This kid is amazing…’ – Paul Merson has been blown away by ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool gem

When Khan is acknowledging that Fulham may cash in on Palhinha for the right price, potential suitors such as Liverpool must be encouraged.

The 28-year-old ranks joint-eighth in the Premier League for interceptions for game (1.6) this season, while no player in the English top flight can match his remarkable match average of 4.8 tackles (WhoScored), so his credential as a midfield enforcer are beyond doubt.

Hailed as a ‘sensation’ by Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports, the Portuguese destroyer must’ve further impressed the Anfield hierarchy with his performance against the Reds at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup semi-finals last month, winning an incredible 13 duels that night (Sofascore).

Any summer transfer activity at Liverpool is bound to be contingent on who’s ultimately appointed as the new sporting director and manager, as both will surely have their own ideas on the players they want to bring in.

The Reds are nicely stocked in midfield when everyone is available, but FSG must be tempted to explore a possible move for Palhinha now that Fulham have signalled that a deal could potentially be done if a strong offer is tabled.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!