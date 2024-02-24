(Video) Klopp has own brilliant name for Carabao Cup; changed it for one of his players

Liverpool fans are ready to compete in another League Cup final but Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has a different name for the tournament.

Speaking with the club ahead of the match, the German said: “It’s the Caoimh Kelleher competition as well, so he has the chance to win the second trophy of his career, which is absolutely great.

“He won already a lot, but standing in the goal I know that maybe feels for the boys slightly different. He plays the second final, let me say it like that. That’s all really cool.”

It shows how much the 56-year-old tries to ensure that Caoimhin Kelleher feels like a big part of the club and the chance for the Irishman to win another trophy as our ‘keeper, is great.

With no Alisson Becker, our back-up stopper would have played no matter what but this vote of confidence shows that regardless of injury – our No.62 was going to play at Wembley again.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Kelleher (from 1:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

