(Video) Klopp not proud of new Liverpool team yet; trophy needs to be won at Wembley

Liverpool fans are packing their bags and preparing their routes to another Wembley date and Jurgen Klopp was asked how proud he is of his team’s achievement in reaching the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking with the club’s YouTube account, the manager said: “I’m really happy about it but I probably would be proud – if we win it!”

This elite mentality to not rest on our achievement of reaching a final and ensuring that everyone pushes for victory in London, is what could give us the edge in the final.

Let’s hope that the 56-year-old is beaming with pride as we lift our first piece of silverware on what could be a memorable final few months of his Anfield tenure.

You can view Klopp’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

