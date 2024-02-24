(Image) Liverpool fans will love what Klopp did in picture with Diaz’s dad

Luis Diaz’s dad rose to prominence this season through no fault of his own and now we can thankfully see him happy and safe once again, his love for his son is great to see.

After celebrating in what appeared to be our No.7’s match-worn shirt and gloves against Luton, the Colombian was then spotted with Jurgen Klopp after the game.

The picture of the pair is great to see but what makes it even better is the effort that our manager has had to go to, in order to reach the height of Luis Manuel “Mane” Diaz.

Bending his knees and contorting his body, it’s a hilarious look and just goes to show the size of the German.

You can view the image of Diaz’s dad and Klopp via @King47Ynwa on X:

