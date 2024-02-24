(Video) Liverpool loanee makes it two goals in two games with worldie finish

Liverpool have more than our fair share of injury problems at the moment and seeing some loan stars doing well could lead some fans to thinking the players could help at Anfield.

In Fabio Carvalho though, with him now at his second club of the campaign, we cannot recall him even if we wanted to and his current form may have started these conversations.

After scoring in his last appearance, the 21-year-old has found the back of the net once again but this time in even more impressive style.

This makes it three goals since moving to Hull City on loan in the January window and long may thing sublime form continue.

You can watch Carvalho’s goal via @SkyFootball on X:

