(Images) Supporter group comment on new Wembley ‘fencing’ ahead of League Cup final

News
Posted by

Wembley Stadium has been graced with some new fencing ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea visiting for the League Cup final and it’s led to outrage from many of our fans.

Taking to X, Michael Delaney was one of many supporters to share the circulating pictures:

READ MORE: (Video) “Wasn’t exactly Barcelona”: Klopp criticised for Luton celebrations at Anfield

As is normally the case on these matters, Spirit of Shankly have done their best to add clarity to the situation and in a post on their X account, they said:

It seems then that the supporters’ group is happy enough with the reasoning behind these new metal fences but not everyone will be convinced.

Let’s just hope that all in attendance remain safe, ahead of what should be a showpiece event.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment

More Stories spirit of shankly wembley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *