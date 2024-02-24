(Images) Supporter group comment on new Wembley ‘fencing’ ahead of League Cup final

Wembley Stadium has been graced with some new fencing ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea visiting for the League Cup final and it’s led to outrage from many of our fans.

Taking to X, Michael Delaney was one of many supporters to share the circulating pictures:

Wembley getting ready to treat football fans like cattle going backwards, be chaos Sunday just getting through ticket checkpoints and it will just be are end 👎👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Q4xHnHESB5 — Michael Delaney (@LayDelaney) February 23, 2024

As is normally the case on these matters, Spirit of Shankly have done their best to add clarity to the situation and in a post on their X account, they said:

We’ve been contacted by fans asking about the fencing going up on the Wembley concourse by our end – we contacted the relevant authorities who have assured us these are for the #LFC fanzone as shown in the photos below #LFC #Wembley pic.twitter.com/MlE6IFkKvI — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) February 23, 2024

It seems then that the supporters’ group is happy enough with the reasoning behind these new metal fences but not everyone will be convinced.

Let’s just hope that all in attendance remain safe, ahead of what should be a showpiece event.

