(Video) “We will win for sure”: Pochettino’s bold Carabao Cup final prediction

Liverpool and Chelsea are meeting in a cup final yet again and let’s hope that we claim victory, though Mauricio Pochettino is confident of the result going the other way.

Speaking with the Londoners’ social media account, the Argentine said: “And of course, with our fans, we will win for sure, find the way to win titles and now Sunday is a great opportunity”.

In what is his first season at Stamford Bridge, the former Tottenham boss will have his eyes set on claiming his first piece of silverware.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s final Anfield campaign will be what drives us and his team, ahead of what we hope is the first step of a successful season.

You can watch Pochettino’s comments (from 3:35) via @ChelseaFC on X:

