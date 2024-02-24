(Video) Pochettino says Chelsea injury concerns more difficult than Liverpool’s

Liverpool are in the midst of an injury crisis and as we head to Wembley with a makeshift team of players, Mauricio Pochettino thinks his side had it worse.

Speaking with the press before the Carabao Cup final, the Argentine commented on how his side faced fitness concerns at the beginning of the campaign.

Although the former Tottenham Hotspur boss sympathises with Jurgen Klopp, he believes it was harder for the Stamford Bridge club because they had to tackle problems whilst the 51-year-old was still getting to know his players.

It’s certainly not a comment that many of our fans will agree with and the sheer volume and quality of our currently stricken players should easily speak for themselves.

You can watch Pochettino’s comments on Liverpool injuries (from 11:55) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

