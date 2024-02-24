(Video) Mauricio Pochettino delivers squad fitness update ahead of Carabao Cup final

Whilst Liverpool are currently going through an injury crisis and ahead of the game with Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update for his team.

The Argentine said: “We need to assess a few players still to see if they can be involved on Sunday, we will know tomorrow if we can recover some players from injury.

READ MORE: (Video) “We will win for sure”: Pochettino’s bold Carabao Cup final prediction

“Thiago [SIlva] has a chance, tomorrow we will see if he is ready to be involved in the game.

“I have decided who will be the goalkeeper. 99 per cent my team is in my head. I have not told the players yet because always, anything can happen. So I prefer to wait until tomorrow, or maybe after tomorrow.”

READ MORE: (Video) Fans may have missed Diaz and Bradley copying Klopp’s fist pumps

It was also reported on liverpoolfc.com that: ‘Chelsea will definitely be without captain Reece James, while Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella and Romeo Lavia are also ruled out.’

It seems Thiago SIlva has a chance of playing and that Robert Sanchez is back from injury, so the 51-year-old manager has a lot of players to choose from.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t quite have this luxury but we will be hoping that our depleted squad still has enough to claim silverware at Wembley.

You can watch Pochettino’s comments via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment