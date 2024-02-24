(Video) “Bring it home for them”: Jarell Quansah determined to provide success for Liverpool fans

Jarell Quansah has risen to prominence in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season and it’s hard not to have been impressed by his maturity and level of performance.

Speaking before the final, the 21-year-old said: “I know the fans at the stadium will be unbelievable, so it’s just up to us to bring the game to them and get them as much involved as we can and bring it home for them.”

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fans will love what Klopp did in picture with Diaz’s dad

Given the level of injury problems, the Warrington-born defender has almost become one of the most experienced heads in the dressing room in recent weeks.

This new found role could mean some involvement in the game against Chelsea but we all know that it’s been a squad effort to get to Wembley and another big push will be needed by everyone for silverware success.

You can watch Quansah’s comments via @Carabao_Cup on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment