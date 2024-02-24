(Video) Virgil van Dijk on his first cup final as Liverpool captain: “very proud”

Virgil van Dijk has already won the lot as a Liverpool player but after replacing Jordan Henderson as captain this summer, this is a first for the Dutchman.

Speaking ahead of his first final as skipper, the 32-year-old said: “Very proud, very proud.

“Of course it was, I won’t say a relief, but [I had] the feeling of being proud when we obviously got the job done at Fulham and it will be a very proud day, a special day. Hopefully we can make it the best possible outcome by winning the cup and taking it back to Liverpool.”

There aren’t many people who have had the honour of leading the Reds up the Wembley steps and lifting a trophy for our supporters but our No.4 has this chance in front of him.

We all hope that this will become a reality against Chelsea and that it’s not the only time we see our centre-half celebrating this season.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments (from 11:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

