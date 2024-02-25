Mental: £16m Liverpool player ‘absolutely dominated’ Chelsea in 107 minutes

No Mo Salah, no Diogo Jota, no Darwin Nunez, no Dominik Szoboszlai, no Trent Alexander-Arnold… need we go on?

Wataru Endo has been one of several standout performers for a young Liverpool side that has seen the Carabao Cup final go into extra time.

The Liverpool Echo’s Joe Rimmer rightly praised the Japanese international’s performance, noting that he’d ‘absolutely dominated Chelsea’s midfield’ in a tweet.

READ MORE: ‘Brilliant’: Journalist can’t believe how good £500k Liverpool player has been against Chelsea

READ MORE: Ex-Everton CEO suggests who Liverpool bring in as sporting director may not matter

What do the stats say?

The stats would more than appear to back up Rimmer’s suggestion on X.

Sofascore have the former Stuttgart down as recording 11/16 ground duels won, in addition to six tackles, all whilst having completed 89% of his passes at the stroke of half-time in extra-time.

1⃣0⃣7⃣ mins played… Wataru Endo is having a mental game 77 touches

89% pass completion (51/57)

1 key pass

1 successful dribble

11/16 ground duels won

1/2 aerial duels won

2 clearances

1 (Chelsea) shot blocked

6 tackles pic.twitter.com/NQZZiWLEuZ — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) February 25, 2024

Given how many neutrals had mocked our recruitment team for going down this route after failing to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer, it only makes the performance all the more sweeter.

We’ll be taking that apology for our £16m summer signing any time now!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!